The Rocky Horror Picture Show Must Go On

It will be astounding. Time will fly by. Madness will take its toll.

The VIU Satyr Players will bring back The Rocky Horror Picture Show for their 25th run of the cult classic. The student cast will perform their annual production on March 12 at 7 pm through the live stream platform Twitch.

The VIU Satyr Players is a student-run theatre club operating out of Malaspina Theatre that takes pride in supporting the community and giving students hands-on learning experiences.

Although the theatre is closed, the club has found new ways to continue to showcase its talent and keep theatre alive. The club has put on several shows over various internet platforms since the theatre closed in the spring of 2020.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show will be the third show the club has put on this year, following a murder mystery show performed over Zoom and a radio play of Dracula.

Tickets are priced on a sliding scale so people can pay what they can, which means greater accessibility to the show. Money from ticket sales goes towards the club’s future productions.

Tickets are available on Showpass.