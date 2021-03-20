March Horoscope

Aries (March 21 to April 19)

With only a couple more weeks left of the school year, this is your time to shine. As a sign that is focused and hardworking, you’ll soon be rubbing it in all your friends’ faces that you were the first person to hit the “submit” button on the last assignment.

Taurus (April 20 to May 20)

As spring gets closer and flowers start to bloom, you will probably find yourself pulled into nature’s beauty and spending more time outside. This is a great time to start stocking up on allergy medicine.

Gemini (May 21 to June 20)

If you Geminis could be anything from 7-Eleven, you would be the chocolate bombs, and that is what makes you special.

Cancer (June 21 to July 22)

If any of the signs were to still be sending out Valentine’s Day cards in the middle of March, it would be Cancer. Even though the month dedicated to love is over, try to find new ways to extend your heart to your loved ones.

Leo (July 23 to August 22)

Out of any month of the year to start listening to My Chemical Romance again, it would be this one. Your mom may have said it would only be a phase, but we both know, “It was never a phase, Mom.” (“Dear Maria, Count Me In” by All Time Low starts to play.)

Virgo (August 23 to September 22)

Virgos are most compatible with Pisces, and as the sun is in Pisces, you might find them rubbing off on you. If you start getting really thirsty all the time, feeling the need to hop into a body of water, or growing fins, do not panic—you’re just becoming a Pisces.

Libra (September 23 to October 22)

Now that the weather is starting to warm up, it’s time to try something out of the ordinary—or, you could say, extreme. Now is the time to get out your bike, skateboard, or kick scooter and learn some extreme tricks to become an extremely cool person.

Scorpio (October 23 to November 21)

Dearest Scorpios,

Now is not the time to go horseback riding. Please stay away from all horse stables for the next 16 days. Alpaca farms are okay, but not horse farms.

Sincerely,

The Nav.

Sagittarius (November 22 to December 21)

Sagittarius loves animals, and probably thinks the baby version of any animal is “the cutest thing in the world.” So, when Mariners sports return and you and your Sagittarius friend cheer on at a basketball game in the gym, just know your Sagittarius friend is not watching the Mariners on the court, but the more important figure on the sidelines—Stuey the Sturgeon.

Capricorn (December 22 to January 19)

Stop what you are doing right now and go log in to your classroom on D2L. It’s been a couple of days since you checked it, and yes, the weekly discussion board posts are annoying to write, but you just have to do it.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18)

Roses are red

Violets are blue

No matter how weird people think you are

Just keep doing you.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20)

Better grab some tissues, because it is now officially Pisces season! While the sun shines in Pisces, emotions will be at an all-time high for everyone. As a sign that is already in tune with your emotions, you might find people opening up more or crying for either happy or sad reasons.