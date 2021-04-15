British Columbia Looking to Electrify Industrial Vehicles

A Vancouver Island-based electric vehicle company has received nearly $300k in government funding through the CleanBC Advanced Research and Commercialization (ARC) program.

Canadian Electric Vehicles (CanEV) is a Parksville-based company that specializes in designing and producing electric vehicles (EVs) and converting vehicles from combustion to electric systems. The company has converted a wide variety of vehicles to electric power, including skid steers, ice resurfacing machines, and more than 60 aircraft refueling trucks.

CanEV currently produces the Might-E Truck—a low-speed, all-electric, low-maintenance work truck designed as an off-road work vehicle for places like campuses, airports, and parks. Might-E Trucks can already be found in places such as the Vancouver International Airport, the University of Victoria, the Toronto Zoo, and even municipalities such as the District of Tofino.

BC’s ARC program—which supports the zero-emission vehicle sector in British Columbia—has provided CanEV with $294k in funding to develop a third generation of the Might-E Truck and a new medium-duty truck, which will be more suitable for road operation.

Todd Maliteare, president of Canadian Electric Vehicles, said in a news release, “ARC’s investment in these vehicle developments will place Canadian EV technology at the front of a market sector that is set to explode in this decade. We are proud to be a part of Canada’s response to the global warming crisis.”

“We believe that BC-based EV manufacturing has a bright future, as well as manufacturing in all green tech industries, supporting new jobs and reinforcing BC’s position as a leader in climate change action.”

BC is also doing more than just providing funds.

Bruce Ralston, minister of energy, mines, and low carbon innovation, said in a news release, “Under our CleanBC plan, we are moving to a future where new vehicles produce no air pollution at all. To get there faster, we are supporting smart BC companies like CanEV to develop innovative technology. We are also offering rebates to businesses adopting commercial electric vehicles (EVs) through our CleanBC Go Electric programs.”

As a company, CanEV is putting its money where its mouth is. The company uses plant-based lubricants and heats its shop with hydronic floor heat and recycled waste vegetable oil. Their office and parts building is completely off-grid, using a battery bank and solar panels for electricity. The CanEV company car is entirely electric and used for all trips less than 100 km, while its delivery truck runs on recycled waste vegetable oil.

If BC was looking for a trailblazer for vehicle-related climate action, it has found one in Canadian Electric Vehicles.