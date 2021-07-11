Are you a VIU student who wants to be closely connected to your community? Maybe you’re wondering what more the university environment can offer you and what you can contribute to it. The Navigator Student Press is looking for journalists and creatives who want to inform themselves and their peers through storytelling. If you strive to meet deadlines and have taken CREW 100 Introduction to Journalism or a relevant media studies course, then one of The Nav’s upcoming positions might be for you.

Below is a list of positions that are becoming available at The Nav in the 2021 Fall semester. If you’re interested and think you’re a good fit for a position, send an email mentioning which position you’re applying for along with a resume and your best journalism-related writing sample to editor@thenav.ca. Acceptable writing samples are feature articles or shorter newspaper reportage, such as arts previews or standard general news pieces. Samples can be former coursework that was used for credit for a VIU course. Preference will be given to English or Creative Writing majors for editorial positions. However, all are welcome to apply.

Training will be provided for those that are unfamiliar with WordPress, our online platform. All positions include one mandatory work session each month for magazine production and a story pitch meeting, the former being an all-day shift on the first Sunday of every month in production.

Arts Editor

The Arts Editor must produce one feature-length article for each of the six online issues of The Nav. In addition, the Arts Editor is responsible for producing, at minimum, one news piece per week exclusively for The Nav’s website. In short, one weekly piece, one monthly feature. All features must pertain to the editor’s respective section, however weekly pieces may vary, with preference given to the editor’s section. The Arts Editor is also responsible for overseeing and editing submissions by creative writing contributors. If you have connections to all things “of the arts” at VIU, this position may be a good fit for you.

Sports Editor

The Sports Editor must produce one feature-length article for each of the six online issues of The Nav. In addition, the Sports Editor is responsible for producing, at minimum, one news piece per week exclusively for The Nav’s website. In short, one weekly piece, one monthly feature. All features must pertain to the editor’s respective section, however weekly pieces may vary, with preference given to the editor’s section. If you’re passionate about all things Mariners and have an understanding of sports jargon, this position is for you.

News Editor

The News Editor must produce one feature-length article for each of the six online issues of The Nav. In addition, the News Editor is responsible for producing, at minimum, one news piece per week exclusively for The Nav’s website. In short, one weekly piece, one monthly feature. All features must pertain to the editor’s respective section, however weekly pieces may vary, with preference given to the editor’s section. This position is right for a person who loves cold, hard facts, and can produce unbiased reporting.

Copy Editor

The copy editor is responsible for keeping The Nav in tip-top shape, in both print and online content. Those interested in this position should have a keen eye for grammar, punctuation, tone, and tense. The copy editor should be able to both line edit and offer substantive editing suggestions. They must become comfortable with The Nav’s style guide, which is primarily based off the Chicago Manual of Style. It is the copy editor’s job to scrutinize every single word of The Nav— grammar lovers, please apply.

Videographer

Each of The Nav’s Videographers must produce one feature-length video (~ 5 minutes) for each of the six online issues of The Nav. Videographers are also responsible for producing, at minimum, one additional shorter-length video (1-2 minutes) per month. Simply, one feature-length video and one shorter-length video per month. This position is for those with a love of filmmaking and telling news stories in visually interesting ways. Videographers at The Nav should also be comfortable working collaboratively and independently.

Social Media Manager

The Nav’s social media manager is responsible for sharing articles with our online readership and boosting The Nav’s social media presence overall. An understanding of traditional media platforms (Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram) and social media analytics is necessary. The Social Media Manager is expected to work with editors, illustrators and management to create engaging social content that is consistent in The Nav’s tone. A comprehension of WordPress and coding is an asset we’re looking for. The ability to write articles for online publication is an asset.

Illustrator/Graphic Designer

Illustrators/Graphic Designers are responsible for working alongside the Art Director and editors to produce a minimum of one digital illustration per month to accompany a feature length piece. It is expected that illustrators and editors remain in contact throughout the production of their pieces to maintain consistent theme and tone. Thus fine tuned communication is an asset for this position. Preference will be given to students in the graphic design program.

For any inquiries, email editor@thenav.ca.