Corrie Corfield, Island Crisis Care Society’s Assistant Executive Director, chats with The Navigator about Nanaimo’s homeless population, programs that are offered through the ICCS and other organization that are housing the homeless, and what you can do to help those who are sleeping rough.

Editor Austin-Ryan Koevoets Austin-Ryan is a 3rd year psychology student from small town Alberta and has the charm to match. Austin-Ryan likes to spend his free time taking street photography film photos, bungy jumping off of tall bridges, and making his friends laugh. View all articles