Who are the people running VIU’s clubs?

Audio Editor Jack Corfield speaks to Gen, the Supreme Hierarch of Unconquerable Dungeons and Ancient God Dragons (President) of the D&D Club, and Elizabeth, the Minister of Internal Affairs for the History Club.

Later, he sits down with power couple Sam and Katrin, Co-Chair of the History Students’ Association and Vice-President of the Phycology Club, respectively.