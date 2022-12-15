Charlie Petch (middle), and student readers Bella Hoodle (bottom) and Jack Corfield (top) at the Portfolio Reading Series, The Black Rabbit, Nov 29 2022 / Images via Seth Scott / Images Edited by Jack Corfield

Portal’s Portfolio Spotlight Series Poetry at The Black Rabbit

Portal hosts its first poetry night of 2022 with Charlie Petch and student readers Tammi Carto, Bella Hoodle, and Jack Corfield (14:38).

Jack also interviews Bella and Tammi after the readings!

Charlie Petch – (2:17)

Tammi Carto – (9:36)

Bella Hoodle – (13:02)

Jack Corfield – (14:38)

Interviews – (16:53)

 

Jack is a third-year Creative Writing and English student at VIU working at The Nav as Audio Editor. On island time, he’s filling his portfolio with digital art, literary sci-fi, genre fantasy, podcasts, and sesquipedalian poetry about space, including “After Abaddon” and “Black Hole,” which were published in the 2022 issue of Portal. He's also one of the Managing Editors of Portal 2023, and president of the VIU Creative Writing Club.

