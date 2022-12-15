Portal hosts its first poetry night of 2022 with Charlie Petch and student readers Tammi Carto, Bella Hoodle, and Jack Corfield (14:38).
Jack also interviews Bella and Tammi after the readings!
Charlie Petch – (2:17)
Tammi Carto – (9:36)
Bella Hoodle – (13:02)
Jack Corfield – (14:38)
Interviews – (16:53)
