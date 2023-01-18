VIU Turns Its Back on International Tuition Commitments

On December 15, 2022, the VIU Board of Governors pushed through a surprise tuition increase of 5% for international students in the 2023-2024 school year.

This increase comes despite their commitment, made only a few months prior, that international student tuition increases would remain at 2%—the same as their domestic counterparts. This commitment was made under VIU’s Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Action Plan, and was seen as a positive step forward in VIU’s relationship with international students.

This change elicited a loud and passionate response from the VIU Students’ Union and the general student body, as dozens filled the elegant boardroom on the fifth floor of the VIU Library where the meeting took place.

See the action and VIUSU members’ reactions to the decision, as well as what comes next.

For Reference, please find the noted documents and stories below:

December 2022 Meeting Agenda (PDF)

March 2021 Nav Story “A Fair Shot”

VIU Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Action Plan (PDF)