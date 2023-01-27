The Navigator Newspaper Society Board of Directors Annual General Meeting (AGM) will take place in Building 193, Room 217 on the VIU Nanaimo Campus (900 Fifth Street, Nanaimo, BC V9R 5S5) and on Google Meet on February 28, 2023, at 5 pm PST.

Nominations are now open for the annual election. To nominate, visit this Google Form and submit before nominations close on February 13.

Successful nominees will work together with a small team of board members to make sure the business of The Navigator functions and for creative production to continue at full mast. It’s an incredible work experience (that looks great on a resume) with a variety of board roles to hone your skills, and a meaningful outcome that contributes to the VIU community.

Board members will receive an annual compensation of $500 if they reach attendance quotas.

AGM Agenda:

Announcement of election results

Presentation of Annual Report

Review of current issues

Presentation of financial records

Any new business

Important dates:

Nominations open January 27, 2023.

Nominations close February 13, 2023.

Polling begins February 20, 2023.

Voting begins February 27, 2023, and closes 12 pm, February 28.

Results and AGM occur February 28, 2023.

About The Navigator:

Founded in 1969 as a newspaper, The Navigator has moved fully online during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The last several years have seen The Navigator strengthen its video and audio news production, as well as maintain its excellence in written work. In 1992, The Navigator became an incorporated society under the Society Act of BC.

The publication is run completely by students—from the business end of selling ads and growing its social media presence, to writing, video and audio production, and editing. The Navigator strives to provide a venue for students to gain professional experience and act as an outlet to bring pressing student and community issues to the public eye.