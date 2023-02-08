We were blessed to have Madi Duncan & Amateur Hour stop by our office to play us a few of their groovy tunes.

Timestamps

0:08 – Another Day Alone, Except

4:09 – Tall, Dark, And Grusome

7:03 – Venetian Red

Check out Madi here: https://linktr.ee/madijduncan

From madiduncan.com:

“Having shared the stage with Foo Fighters, Dave Monks (Tokyo Police Club), and received the praise of Said The Whale and Todd Kerns (Age of Electric, Slash feat. Myles Kennedy + the Conspirators), Madi has lived several rock ‘n’ roll moments and is working towards more.

In Madi’s music, sometimes they take the form of flamboyant B-movie cowboy with a taste for vengeance, other times they appear to be made of shattered glass, as they vocalize their lamentations.

Primarily influenced by David Byrne, Sparks, the film Eraserhead, Love, and Edgar Allan Poe, Madi is an eclectic mix of fun, absurdity, and an existential crisis.”

If you (or someone you know) is a musician based around Nanaimo, BC who would like to be featured in a future episode of The Navigator Sessions, please email a recording / short description of your music to video@thenav.ca—we would love to hear from you!