Home School yearbook front cover picture with grad-cap logo added / by Grace Marshal via Jack Corfield, edited by Jack Corfield Left to Right by seating order: Kathleen Moris, Adrien Gilbert, Jeremy Moris, Jack Corfield, Luke Anstead, Kindred LeBlanc, Lazarus Poole, Grace Marshal, Jack Johnston, Monique Beaulieu.

Jack sits down with his roommates, Ocea and Amy, and two fellow Homeschoolers from VIU to discuss the public perception of homeschoolers and their presence/lifestyle in a university setting. Personal accounts, stories, and discussion of organized education commence!