Home School yearbook front cover picture with grad-cap logo added / by Grace Marshal via Jack Corfield, edited by Jack Corfield

Audio, Features, Lifestyle, Student Opinion

Skipping School Homeschoolers in University

"They were weird, totally weird..."
Home School yearbook front cover picture with grad-cap logo added / by Grace Marshal via Jack Corfield, edited by Jack Corfield Left to Right by seating order: Kathleen Moris, Adrien Gilbert, Jeremy Moris, Jack Corfield, Luke Anstead, Kindred LeBlanc, Lazarus Poole, Grace Marshal, Jack Johnston, Monique Beaulieu.

Jack sits down with his roommates, Ocea and Amy, and two fellow Homeschoolers from VIU to discuss the public perception of homeschoolers and their presence/lifestyle in a university setting. Personal accounts, stories, and discussion of organized education commence!

Editor

Jack is a third-year Creative Writing and English student at VIU working at The Nav as Audio Editor. On island time, he’s filling his portfolio with digital art, literary sci-fi, genre fantasy, podcasts, and sesquipedalian poetry about space, including “After Abaddon” and “Black Hole,” which were published in the 2022 issue of Portal. He's also one of the Managing Editors of Portal 2023, and president of the VIU Creative Writing Club.

Related posts

Let's Make Things Official

Get a curated list of articles sent directly to your email once a week. It’s not delivery, its Delissio