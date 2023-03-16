Vancouver Island is home to many non-native, invasive plant species that threaten biodiversity, human health, and personal livelihoods.

We met with VIU student Hunter Jarratt (also known as @invasivespeciesguy on Instagram and TikTok) to go on a nature walk and to discuss what people can do to fight invasives and support native biodiversity.

Check out Hunter’s work: linktr.ee/InvasiveSpeciesGuy

Report Invasive Species in BC here, and check out the iNaturalist App.