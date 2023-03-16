Vancouver Island is home to many non-native, invasive plant species that threaten biodiversity, human health, and personal livelihoods.
We met with VIU student Hunter Jarratt (also known as @invasivespeciesguy on Instagram and TikTok) to go on a nature walk and to discuss what people can do to fight invasives and support native biodiversity.
Check out Hunter’s work: linktr.ee/InvasiveSpeciesGuy
Report Invasive Species in BC here, and check out the iNaturalist App.
EditorBen Rosnau
Ben is a third-year Digital Media Studies student. A theatre kid at heart, he has worked extensively on and off stage with several local drama groups. He enjoys hiking, recording music, and reading nature books. As an avid birder, he is liable to run off at the drop of a hat in search of rare birds.View all articles