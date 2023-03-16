A black and white image of Jack's Parents Tanis Roberts and Don Corfield in a home with a book symbol overlaid.

Tanis Roberts (left) and Don Corfield (right) / Image Via Jack Corfield

Skipping School: Part Two Unschooling Parents

"When we finally made the decision that we were going to homeschool, I had this incredible feeling of relief."

Jack interviews his parents in his childhood home on sleepy island paradise and talks to other parents of homeschoolers from Protection Island about the ‘unschooling’ experience.

 

Editor

Jack is a third-year Creative Writing and English student at VIU working at The Nav as Audio Editor. On island time, he’s filling his portfolio with digital art, literary sci-fi, genre fantasy, podcasts, and sesquipedalian poetry about space, including “After Abaddon” and “Black Hole,” which were published in the 2022 issue of Portal. He's also one of the Managing Editors of Portal 2023, and president of the VIU Creative Writing Club.

